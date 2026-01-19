Rajasthan: Speeding crane mows down farmer in Dausa; driver flees

Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) An elderly farmer was killed after being run over by a speeding crane on the service road of the Jaipur-Agra national highway in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Pancholi village under the Manpur police station limits. The victim was walking along the service road when the crane hit him, with its wheel crushing his body, they said.

Manpur Station House Officer Satish Kumar said the deceased was identified as Kailash Gurjar (56), a resident of Pancholi village. The crane driver fled the spot after the accident, and a search is underway to trace him.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim. The body was sent for postmortem examination and later handed over to the family, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress. PTI AG ARB ARB