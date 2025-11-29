Rajasthan speeds SIR; 88 per cent electors mapped as deadline nears

Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) Rajasthan has made rapid progress in the ongoing Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, completing 88 per cent voter mapping and 94 per cent digitisation, officials said on Saturday.

The pace increased sharply after the Election Commission added a new feature, "Search by Elector Details" to its portal, helping voters verify earlier entries, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan said.

He said mapping jumped from 70 per cent to 88 per cent in just 11 days, reducing the need for voters to submit additional documents.

Officials said out of the total 5.46 crore forms, more than five crore have been uploaded.

Over 18,000 polling booths have reported 100 per cent completion of field work, they said.

According to the officials, Barmer district leads the state, with four Assembly seats, Barmer, Gudhamalani, Chauhatan and Baytu, achieving complete digitisation.

Mahajan urged voters to submit their forms before December 4, even if the mapping is not completed.

Only those who submit forms will be included in the draft rolls to be published on December 9, he said. PTI AG SHS SHS