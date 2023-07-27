Rajasthan Staff Selection Board chairman resigns

Jaipur: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board chairman Hariprasad Sharma has said he has sent his resignation to the state government, which has given its consent in principle.

He said he sent his resignation on July 23.

"My term will end on October 7 and at present, eight recruitment examinations are proposed by the board. In such a situation, even if I had completed my tenure, I would have been able to complete only three recruitment examinations. Five other recruitment exams may get stuck," Sharma said on Wednesday.

He said if the responsibility is given to someone else, then the new chairman can complete all eight recruitment examinations in time.

Sharma was appointed to the top post of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board after the then chairman B L Jadawat resigned in January 2021.

Previously, Sharma held the post of Inspector General of police in Rajasthan.