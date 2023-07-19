Rajasthan State Fair Authority Bill, among four other bills passed in state assembly

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) A bill for the safe organisation of fairs and providing basic facilities for their management was passed in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Replying to a debate on the Rajasthan State Fair Authority Bill, Devasthan Minister Shakuntala Rawat said that under the new law, an effective authority and district committees would be established in each district, which would involve all concerned departments.

The committees will make arrangements and facilities for electricity, water, toilets, parking, transport and lodging, etc. for the devotees attending the fairs, the minister said.

The assembly also passed the Rajasthan Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill - 2023 by voice vote. Replying to the discussion on the bill, Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana said the bill will further strengthen the cooperatives in the state. It will provide relief to the common man and fraud in the allotment of plots by housing cooperative societies will be stopped, Anjana said.

Advertisment

The Rajasthan Laws Repealing Bill-2023 was also passed by voice vote during the day’s session. Replying to the discussion on the bill, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal said 133 "obsolete and unnecessary" acts will be repealed by the passing of the bill.

The state government is making continuous efforts to make the state's legal system more accessible to the general public and to improve it, Dhariwal said.

The assembly also passed the Rajasthan Appropriation (No-3) Bill, 2023 during the day. Earlier, the Vidhan Sabha passed the demands for supplementary grants for 2023-24. PTI AG SKY