Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation hikes bus fares for various categories

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has announced a hike in bus fares for various categories of its government-run fleet, effective from Tuesday midnight.

RSRTC Chairperson Shubha Singh said the revision comes in accordance with the state government's notification.

According to the updated structure, the fare for ordinary buses will cost 10 paise more per km per passenger. Semi-deluxe buses will see a hike of 12 paise, while deluxe (non-AC) services will be costlier by 15 paise.

Air-conditioned buses will also see a 15-paise rise, and air-conditioned super luxury services will be costlier by 20 paise per kilometre.

After the implementation of the revised fares, the per-kilometre rate for ordinary buses will be 95 paise, semi-deluxe buses will cost Rs 1.10, deluxe (non-AC) buses will be Rs 1.25, air-conditioned services will charge Rs 1.80, and super luxury air-conditioned services will cost Rs 2.10 per km per passenger. PTI SDA RHL