Rajasthan still hotter than usual, rain unlikely rest of the week

Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) Weather is expected to remain clear and dry for the next few days across Rajasthan, where the maximum temperature is still touching almost 40 degrees Celsius in many areas.

Advertisment

According to the Meteorological Centre-Jaipur, no rain had been reported from anywhere across the state in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Churu sizzled at 39.8 degrees Celsius -- the highest in the state -- with Fatehpur, Barmer, and Jaisalmer close on its heels, each registering 39-plus degrees.

The maximum temperature in Bikaner was 38.8 degrees. Jalore and Ganganagar too were in same range.

Advertisment

Jodhpur logged 38.1 degrees Celsius, Phalodi 37.8 degrees, while Ajmer registered 37.1 degrees. PTI AG VN VN