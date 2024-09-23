Rajasthan: Student approaches Rajnath with mother's transfer request

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) A class 10 student reached out to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Monday with the request for his mother's transfer who is posted as a a teacher in Jhalawar.

The defence minister was going towards his vehicle to leave after a programme here when suddenly a student moved towards him, however, the security personnel caught him and took him away.

A video of the incident surfaced online.

According to the student, he later handed over a letter to Rajnath Singh for the transfer of his mother who is employed as a teacher with the BJP-ruled state. She is posted in Jhalawar and the student had requested for her to be transferred to Jaipur.

However, senior police officials refrained from making any comment about the incident.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh came to inaugurate the Sainik School on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in Bhawani Niketan School campus on Sikar Road on Monday. PTI AG HIG