Rajasthan: Student kidnapped from near board examination centre, later found injured

Barmer, Feb 23 (PTI) A student was allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight from near a board examination centre here on Monday and later assaulted, with police suspecting that he was abducted due to personal enmity.

The incident occurred in Jaisar village when a Class 12th student had reached the examination centre to appear for his paper, and three to four men forcibly took him away in a vehicle from outside the centre.

Police said the student was later found injured and was admitted to the Barmer district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, Additional Superintendent of Police Nitin Arya said.

"Prima facie, the matter appears to be related to personal enmity, but all angles are being probed," he said.