Rajasthan: Student killed, 2 injured in road accident in Dausa

Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) A student was killed and two other youths were injured in a road accident after their bike hit a dumper truck here in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mohit Saini (19), a student of class 11, police said.

According to police, Saini along with his two friends was returning home on a bike after attending a programme on Sunday night. The driver lost control of the vehicle and they collided with a dumper truck parked on the roadside near Mundiyakheda village.

Saini died in the accident while the other two passengers were injured, police said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Monday morning, they added. PTI AG HIG HIG