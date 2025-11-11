Rajasthan: Suspended Maharaja Surajmal Brij University VC removed from post

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Tuesday removed Professor Ramesh Chandra, the suspended Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Bharatpur, from his post with immediate effect, according to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

The governor, exercising powers vested in him as Chancellor and in consultation with the state government, ordered the removal, the statement said.

The governor's office said the decision followed findings of misuse of university funds and resources, irregular payments, and violations of financial and administrative rules.

Chandra was also found guilty of non-compliance with the University Act and statutes and of acting arbitrarily in contravention of prescribed procedures, causing financial loss to the university.

According to the statement, Chandra was given a reasonable opportunity for a personal hearing, and his written response was duly examined.