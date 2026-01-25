Rajasthan tableau on R-Day parade to showcase state's rich cultural heritage

Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Rajasthan will showcase its rich cultural heritage through a grand tableau at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

The tableau, themed 'Rajasthan: The Golden Touch of the Desert', will present a vivid portrayal of the state's unique art forms, folk traditions and glorious legacy.

This year's display prominently features -- Bikaner's world-famous Usta art, traditional Ravanahatha music and other classical crafts of the desert state.

The intricate Usta art of Bikaner, known for its fine gold embossing and exquisite craftsmanship, will be the centrepiece of the tableau.

Ornately decorated traditional artefacts such as "surahi" and "kuppi", adorned with Usta work, will highlight the finesse of Rajasthan's artisan traditions.

A major attraction will be a 180-degree rotating sculpture of a folk artist playing the Ravanahatha, an innovation aimed at showcasing the depth and vibrancy of Rajasthan's folk music in a dynamic manner.

The tableau will also feature a camel motif symbolising the Thar desert, along with traditional crafts, folk music and dance forms, offering spectators across the country a glimpse of Rajasthan's enduring cultural richness and artistic excellence. PTI AG SHS SHS