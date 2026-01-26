Rajasthan tableau showcases Bikaner's Usta art tradition at Republic Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Rajasthan on Monday showcased Bikaner's famed Usta art tradition, known for its gold inlay work on camel hide, during the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

The theme of Rajasthan's tableau, 'Golden Touch of the Desert: Bikaner Gold Art (Usta Art)', celebrated the exquisite heritage of a world-renowned royal craft that reflects the state's artistic refinement and self-reliant cultural legacy.

Famous for its magical gold inlay work on camel hide, Usta Art embodies timeless elegance, meticulous craftsmanship, and enduring brilliance, earning Bikaner a distinguished place in India's craft traditions.

Originally brought from Iran and flourishing under Mughal patronage, Usta Art found its true home in Bikaner during the reign of Raja Rai Singh.

Skilled artisans mould camel hide and apply munavvati -- embossed gold inlay -- using 24-carat gold leaf and natural dyes, creating a luminous and long-lasting golden finish.

Traditionally used on camel-skin water bottles (kupis), lampshades, and decorative objects, the craft has evolved to include wood, marble, glass, and architectural surfaces.

Its recognition with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag underscores both its cultural and economic importance.

The front of the tableau featured a striking sculpture of an artist playing the Ravanhatta, Rajasthan's iconic folk instrument, rotating gracefully to symbolise a living tradition.

The side panels displayed framed Usta Art surahis and lamps glowing with intricate gold detailing, highlighting the craft's regal finesse. A rotating kupi richly adorned with Usta Art was followed by depictions of artisans at work.

At the rear stood a majestic camel statue with a rider, evoking Rajasthan's royal desert heritage, while refined leatherwork displayed within ornate Usta Art arches on both sides highlighted the craft's versatility and continuity.

Gair folk dancers accompanying the tableau added rhythm and vibrancy, presenting Usta Art as a shining symbol of Rajasthan's golden heritage. PTI SKU RHL AMJ AMJ