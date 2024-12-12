Rajasthan: Taxi driver injured in CM carcade accident dies, death toll rises to 2

Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) The driver of a taxi that collided with a security vehicle in Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's carcade died during treatment on Thursday, police said.

The death toll in the accident, which occurred in Jaipur on Wednesday, has now risen to two, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Traffic Police, they said.

Ramnagaria Station House Officer Arun Kumar said that the taxi driver, Pawan Kumar, who was injured in the accident, died during treatment on Thursday. The body was handed over to his family after post mortem.

A case was registered against Pawan, who did not stop his vehicle despite indication by the ASI and entered the road from the wrong side and collided with the escort vehicle.

The accident which occurred near the Akshaya Patra intersection in Jagatpura, also left seven others injured, including five policemen.

ASI Surendra Singh, who was among the injured, died during treatment on Wednesday.

Floral tributes were paid to Singh at the Reserve Police Lines on Thursday, with senior police officers in attendance. His cremation was held later in the day.

Governor Haribhau Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the death of the ASI and expressed condolences to the family.

According to a statement by the Raj Bhavan, Bagde expressed grief over the death of Surendra Singh and prayed to give strength to the family to bear this sorrow. PTI AG OZ OZ