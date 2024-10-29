Rajasthan teacher suspended for giving random marks to Class 10 students without checking papers

Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) Rajasthan's education department has suspended a teacher for allotting random marks to students without checking their answer sheets for Class 10 Board exam.

Advertisment

Senior teacher Nimisha Rani has been suspended with immediate effect for giving arbitrary marks without checking the answer sheets of the science exam held for Class 10 of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, an official statement read.

Rani was posted at the Mahatma Gandhi Government School in Bhagwan Ganj of Ajmer district, the release said.

The examiner did not evaluate the answer sheets of science in the Secondary Examination 2024 and gave marks only in total, which is a serious negligence, the education department said.

Advertisment

Following the instructions of Education Minister Madan Dilawar in the matter, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against Rani and a suspension order was issued against her, it added. PTI SDA RPA