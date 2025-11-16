Rajasthan: Teacher working as BLO dies by suicide; family alleges SIR-related work pressure

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) A government school teacher here allegedly ended his own life on Sunday, with his family claiming he was under intense pressure to complete voter list-related work under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The teacher, Mukesh Jangid (45), posted at the Government Primary School in Nahri ka Bas, was also assigned duties as a Booth Level Officer (BLO). He allegedly jumped in front of a train near the Bindayaka railway crossing, Bindayaka SHO Vinod Verma said.

His brother, Gajanand, said that he had left home on his motorcycle shortly before the incident.

Gajanand claimed to have found his brother's suicide note, in which he allegedly wrote that he was under stress due to SIR duties and that his supervisor was pressuring him and threatening suspension.

He further noted that his brother was on good terms with his family.

Meanwhile, Jangid's death has sparked concern among teacher groups, who are alleging growing pressure on field functionaries during the ongoing revision of electoral rolls.

Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Teachers' Association president Vipin Prakash Sharma said in a statement that the race to top the SIR rankings, at the state, district and subdivision levels, is resulting in excessive pressure on BLOs. He called for focus on quality instead of numbers.

Sharma informed that the association will submit a memorandum to the chief minister on Monday, demanding that officials refrain from putting undue pressure on BLOs, especially at a time when half-yearly school examinations are about to begin. PTI AG MPL MPL