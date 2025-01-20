Rajasthan: Teachers suspended after 'objectionable' videos surface, police initiate probe

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) A police team visited a government school in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Monday to investigate the purported "objectionable" videos of a school headmaster and female teacher that surfaced on social media.

The teachers from the school in Gangrar area involved were suspended on Saturday following the incident, officials said.

District Education Officer (Elementary) of Chittorgarh, Rajendra Sharma, said he received an e-mail containing the videos showing the teachers inside the headmaster's room.

Following the e-mail, both were suspended and an inquiry was ordered, he said.

A committee headed by the joint director of the education department conducted an inquiry at the school on Monday today, he added.

The videos were reported recorded by a hidden camera placed near the roof of the headmaster's room, Sharma said.

"It is not clear who placed the hidden camera there," he said, adding that the school has a total of nine, including seven female teaches. PTI SDA OZ OZ