Rajasthan: Teenage girl's body exhumed after family alleges medical negligence

Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) The body of a 14-year-old girl, who died here under mysterious circumstances, was exhumed on Saturday for a postmortem, police said.

The incident occurred in the Panchodi village of Nagaur district on October 20 when Manisha complained of vomiting and a breathing problem, following which her grandmother took her to a local physician, Dr Ramlal Khoja.

Manisha's family alleged that the doctor administered an injection after which her condition deteriorated. On Khoja's advice, she was taken to a private hospital in Nagaur, where doctors declared her brought dead. Later, they buried her.

However, on October 23, after they lodged a police complaint against the doctor at the Panchodi police station, the sub-divisional officer ordered the body to be exhumed for a postmortem.

On Saturday, the body was taken out in the presence of officials and shifted to a government hospital, the police said, adding that "A postmortem is being conducted." PTI SDA ANM ANM MPL MPL