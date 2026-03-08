Rajasthan: Temperature touches 40-degrees Celsius mark in Jhunjhunu, Barmer

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan witnessed hot weather conditions on Sunday with the mercury touching 40 degrees Celsius in some places.

Pilani in Jhunjhunu district was the hottest in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Barmer at 40 degrees Celsius.

Bikaner recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, Churu 39.1 degrees Celsius, and Jaisalmer 39.2 degrees Celsius.

Jodhpur city recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius and Fatehpur (Sikar) 38.5 degrees Celsius, while both Vanasthali (Tonk) and Phalodi recorded 38.2 degrees Celsius each.

Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1 degrees Celsius, while Sri Ganganagar and Jhunjhunu recorded 37.4 degrees Celsius each.

According to the India Meteorological Department, hot weather conditions are likely to continue in several parts of the state over the next few days. PTI SDA RUK RUK