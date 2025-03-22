Rajasthan temple priest stabbed to death by another priest during scuffle

Jaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) A temple priest was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death another priest during the evening "Aarti" at a temple in Rajasthan's Dausa district, an official said on Saturday.

SHO Lalsot, Srikrishna Meena, said there was a fight between two priests for supremacy in the temple. They attacked each other during the evening Aarti on Friday, resulting in the death of one priest.

"Aarti was being held at the Panchmukhi Balaji temple last evening. It is alleged that during the Aarti, priest Shivpal Das (30), who lives near the temple, attacked Parshuram Das Maharaj (60) with a knife," he said.

Parshuram Das was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police said that only Shivpal Das and Parshuram Das were present during the Aarti.

During questioning, Shivpal told the police that he had asked Parshuram Das to open the doors of the sanctum sanctorum while performing the Aarti but he refused to do so. Das further said that they got into a scuffle during which Parshuram attacked him. In retaliation, Das struck him with a knife, leading to his death.

The accused priest then fled the scene, but the police caught him 18 kilometers away from the templ, the SHO said, adding that the matter was under investigation. PTI SDA ARD ARD