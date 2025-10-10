Rajasthan temples to host 'Panch Parv Diwali' celebrations with special decorations, events

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Temples under Rajasthan's Devasthan Department will be specially decorated and host cultural and religious events as part of the 'Panch Parv Diwali' celebrations this year, officials said on Friday.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed the department to organise special festive programmes at temples and ensure elaborate lighting and decoration at public places across the state. He has also instructed that government schools and public areas be beautified and illuminated ahead of the festival.

According to an official statement, the Devasthan Department will carry out a special cleanliness drive at all temple premises before Diwali and illuminate the shrines with earthen lamps and electric lighting. The 'Panch Parv Diwali' celebrations will also include community lamp-lighting ceremonies, spreading the message of "Ek Deep Sabke Liye" (One lamp for all).

The festivities will feature rangoli competitions, grand aartis, devotional evenings, cultural performances, and distribution of 'Mahabhog' (special offerings) at temples across the state.

Chief Minister Sharma also announced that around two lakh new street lights will replace old ones in urban local bodies during the festival.

Additionally, the chief minister directed officials to ensure painting and repair work at government schools before the festival. Currently, 65,000 schools are undergoing repair and strengthening work across Rajasthan.

