Rajasthan: Tensions erupt between priest's family, policemen in Jaipur temple

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) Tension broke out at a temple in Jaipur's walled city after an altercation broke out between members of the priest's family and policemen during Mahashivratri.

According to the Tadkeshwar Mahadev temple priests and volunteers, a heated argument and scuffle occurred in the premises, disrupting the festive atmosphere on Sunday night, temple sources said.

A video of the incident also surfaced on the internet.

The priests alleged that a sub-inspector from Manak Chowk police station and other policemen allegedly entered the sanctum sanctorum wearing belts, disregarding temple norms, under the pretext of maintaining security and order.

According to the sources, an argument ensued, allegedly after the personnel were asked to follow the temple protocol.

A delegation from the temple met senior police officials today and demanded action against the accused SI and others.

Seeking action against the policemen, BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya said complaints had earlier been received against the accused SI.