Rajasthan: Third-year MBBS student dies by suicide ahead of exam in Bharatpur

Jaipur, Oct 31 (PTI) A 23-year-old third-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself in his hostel room in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aviral Saini, a resident of Alwar, and his last third-year exam was scheduled for later in the day, they said.

"When his friends went to wake him, the room on the second floor was closed from the inside. When he did not respond, they looked through the window and saw Aviral hanging from the ceiling fan," police said.

He was rushed to the RBM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The body has been kept in the mortuary for a postmortem examination, and the matter is being investigated, police said. PTI SDA PRK PRK