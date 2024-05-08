Rajasthan: Three absconding criminals arrested under special operation

Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) A team of Rajasthan's Jodhpur range nabbed three notorious absconding criminals, carrying cash rewards of Rs 40,000 each, from different states under a special operation codenamed 'LALUN TOP', police on Wednesday said.

Jodhpur Inspector General (IG) Vikas Kumar said that the accused Laldev, Uday alias Ganesh alias Golu and Naresh were involved in a case of murder and loot.

They were living in Telangana, Odisha and Punjab at present. They were also involved in extorting money for the Naxals.

The operation, which is an abbreviation of the names of the accused and states where they were currently living, was going on for the last two months.

The police team members collected information while living in the guise of coconut water vendors, shepherds and labourers at brick kilns. All three accused were brought to Phalodi on Wednesday and are being interrogated.

Kumar said that Kojaram, an accountant in a factory, was brutally murdered in Phalodi by three Bihari labourers 12 years ago. Laldev, Uday and Naresh were working under his supervision.

Phalodi was a part of Jodhpur district before it was made a new district last year. It comes under Jodhpur range.

An in-depth discussion regarding the case was held in a crime review meeting between the Jodhpur IG and Phalodi Superintendent of Police (SP) Pooja Awana.

According to police investigation, all three accused had left the state and nabbing them was a challenge because there was no photo or concrete information about them.

Kumar said that a detailed planning was made and 12 range level police officers and personnel, including three members of 'Cycloner' team, three members of 'Strong' team, three members of 'Torpedo' team and two members of the District Phalodi special team were chosen for carrying out the operation.

Team 'Cycloner' is dedicated for cyber crime cases, 'Strong' is for organised crime and 'Tormedo' is for daredevil operations in the range.

Kumar said the team members displayed indomitable courage and immense patience as well as extraordinary intelligence and professional approach in executing the operation.

"Under the operation, a combination of technical intelligence, human intelligence and operation strategy was created. Four separate teams were formed and sent to Punjab, Bihar and Telangana in search of the accused," Kumar said.

"Since there were no photographs of the three notorious criminals or concrete information, the police team members collected information about them through such methods and entered their hideouts and identified them," he added.

The IG said that in the investigation so far, the accused have confessed to have been involved in half a dozen incidents of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, fraud and extortion of money for the Naxals.

"The criminal background of their families has also come to light," he added.

Laldev was living in Punjab, Naresh was in Telangana and Ganesh was in Odisha at present. Laldev reached Telangana and was caught there with Naresh while Ganesh was caught in Odisha. They were brought to Phalodi on Tuesday night.

The Phalodi SP said that investigation regarding their connection with the Naxalites will also be done. PTI SDA AS AS