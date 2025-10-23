Rajasthan: Three dead, two injured as bikes collide in Banswara

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Three men were killed, and two others seriously injured when two speeding motorcycles collided head-on in Rajasthan's Banswara district, officials said on Thursday.

The accident occurred near a petrol pump in Bhagatpura village on Wednesday night, they said.

Sadar SHO Budharam Bishnoi said both motorcycles were travelling at high speed when they rammed into each other.

"Three persons died on the spot, while two sustained grievous injuries. The motorcycles were badly mangled in the collision," he said.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh Katara, Khoma Charpota, and Aaron, whose details were being verified, police said.

Both the injured were initially taken to the MG Hospital and later referred to Udaipur for advanced treatment.

Police said the bodies were handed over to the families after a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the officer said. PTI AG PRK PRK