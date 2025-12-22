Rajasthan: Three held for hunting peacock in Udaipur

Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI): Police have arrested three persons for allegedly hunting peacock in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, officials said on Monday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Hemant Ahari said police received a tip-off on Sunday evening that some people were hunting peacock in a field in Bilakh Gadawat village under Rishabhdev police station limits with the intention of eating the national bird.

Acting on the information, police reached the spot and arrested Rup Lal Meena (45), Arjun Meena (55) and Rakesh Meena (38), all residents of the village.

Forest department officials were also called to the spot, who confirmed the hunting of a peacock after examining the feathers recovered from the site, the SHO said.

The accused were produced before a local court on Monday which sent them to a one-day police remand, he added.