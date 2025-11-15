Rajasthan: Three killed, 8 injured as car overturns on NH-25 in Jodhpur

Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Three men died while eight others were injured after the car they were travelling in overturned in Jodhpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Friday night on National Highway 25 near Khariya Mithapur village between Bilara and Jaitaran, after the driver lost control of the vehicle with 11 people aboard, Bilara police station Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Arjunram said.

The police and locals pulled the victims out of the wreckage after a crane was brought in to lift the vehicle, which was mangled from the impact, the officer said.

The deceased -- identified as Akash (23), Abhishek (23) and Ravi Chauhan (34)-- were seated in the front and died on the spot, he added.

According to the police, the group was returning home after celebrating a friend's birthday when the accident took place.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary reports suggest the car was travelling at a high speed and may have overturned after the driver lost control.

According to some locals, an animal suddenly came in front of the vehicle, causing the accident.

The injured were rushed to the Bilara trauma centre, where the critically injured were referred to Jodhpur for advanced treatment, the police said, adding, the bodies of the deceased have been kept at Bilara mortuary and further investigation is underway. PTI AG SMV ARB