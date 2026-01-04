Rajasthan: Three killed, 8 injured as container truck topples over pilgrims in Bundi

Kota, Jan 4 (PTI) Three persons were killed while eight others sustained injuries after a container truck loaded with cotton overturned on to a group of pilgrims travelling by foot, on the Kota-Lalsot highway in Bundi district on Sunday, police said.

Following the accident, furious villagers staged a demonstration on the highway stretch and set fire to a large quantity of cotton that had spilled on to the road from the overturned container, disrupting traffic in the area, they added.

The deceased were identified as Kishan Lal Kevat (23), Kalulal (34) and Rajaram, all residents of Bundi district.

The injured were rushed to the MBS hospital in Kota, where eight persons are presently undergoing treatment, an official said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached the hospital and assessed the condition of the injured, directing medical officials ensure effective care.

Rajasthan energy minister Heeral Lal Nagar also visited the hospital and spoke to the injured.

"Three persons were killed while eight other sustained injuries in the mishap on the Kota-Lalsot highway on Sunday noon," Kota Inspector General Rajendra Prasad Goyal told mediapersons at MBS hospital, adding that he, along with technical officials from public works department and National Highway Authority of India would visit the scene to assess the circumstances that could have caused the accident.

Precautionary measures would be taken accordingly, he added.

In view of the foggy conditions prevailing over the region, the police will deploy seven or eight police mobile vans along the highways for thepedestal devotees to prevent such mishap, the senior officer said.

According to the police, the group of pilgrims were travelling to the Choth Ka Barwada temple in Sawai Madhopur district when the incident took place near the Papdi overbridge on the Kota-Lalsot highway. The container truck, loaded with cotton (kapas) allegedly lost balance and turned turtle, coming down on the pilgrims, Lakheri Station House Officer Subash Sharma said.

Two devotees were killed on the spot while a third succumbed to injuries on way to MBS hospital, he added.

Kota Medical Collage Principal Dr Sangeeta Saxena said eight others are under treatment at MBS hospital and all of them are out of danger.

Meanwhile, the demonstration by agitated locals continued at the highway stretch till late evening. PTI COR ARB ARB