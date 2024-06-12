Rajasthan: Three killed after their bike collides with army truck in Sriganganagar

Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) Three men were killed and another injured in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district after their bike collided with an army truck, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened in Suratgarh town of the district late Tuesday night when four persons riding on a bike were returning to their village from a brick kiln, they said.

The bike collided with the truck due to which all four sustained grievous injuries, Assistant Sub-Inspector Vinod Bishnoi said.

He said that the army took all four of them to the army hospital where two of them were declared brought dead whereas another died while undergoing treatment. One injured has been referred to Sriganganagar for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Gurdayal Singh (31), Angrez Singh (35) and Jogendra Singh (45). Bodies were handed over to family members for the last rites.

A case has been registered against the army truck driver under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (negligent driving) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) at Suratgarh Sadar police station, the police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.