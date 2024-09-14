Rajasthan: Three members of a family killed, two injured in car-jeep collision in Bikaner

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Two men and an infant were killed while two women were injured when their car collided head-on with a pickup jeep in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Naurangdesar on late Friday, when the family was returning from a condolence meeting, they said.

Manoj Soni, Kalyan Soni and the eight-month-old boy died in the accident, police said, adding that the injured woman are yet to be identified.

The victims were residents of Sridungargarh in Bikaner, they added. PTI SDA OZ OZ