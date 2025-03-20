Three of family found dead at home in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur: A couple and their daughter were found dead inside their home in Bikaner district, police said on Thursday.

The bodies were identified as Nitin Khatri, 50, who worked as an electrician, his wife Rajni, 45, and daughter Jasika, 18.

Police found Khatri's body hanging from a hook embedded in the ceiling of a room, whereas his wife and daughter were found lying on the floor of the house in the Vallabh Garden area late Wednesday night, SP Kavendra Singh said.

It is suspected that all three bodies are seven to eight days old, he said.

The police said the matter came to light when the neighbours contacted the family relatives after not seeing them for a few days and noticing a stench emanating from the house.

On Wednesday night, the relatives reached and went inside the house, following which they informed the police about the dead bodies.

No suicide note has been found on the spot.

The reason for the death of the three is not clear. The cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem, the police said.