Rajasthan: Three people swept away in Kalisindh river amid heavy rain

Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 1 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, riding on a motor bike through over flowing Gagron bridge were swept away and went missing into Kalisindh river in Jhalawar district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place place around 4 pm when the three persons ventured riding through overflowing Gagron bridge in the area, said Mandawar Police Station SHO Mahaveer Prasad.

The SHO said the identity of the trio is yet to be ascertained.

However, the search operation was launched in time after report of the incident. None of them could be traced till the evening, he added.

Earlier in the day, an old wall attached to an under-constructing house in Baran district collapsed, leaving three family members with minor injuries. An old wall, adjoining to an under constructing concrete house in Khajurpura area in Baran city, collapsed at around 6.30 am on Thursday that left three members of the family with minor injuries, said Baran City Police Station Circle Inspector Ramvilas.

The family members were in concrete portion of the house and those with minor injuries were working with cattle around the wall when it collapsed, he added.

Kota region witnessed moderate to heavy rains early Thursday morning.

Drizzling continued at intervals throughout the day, reliving masses from perspiring humidity. However, normal life remained out of gear. PTI CORR AS AS