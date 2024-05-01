Rajasthan: Three undertrial prisoners attack jailor in Bikaner Central Jail

Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) Three undertrial prisoners allegedly attacked a jailor in the Bikaner Central Jail, police said on Wednesday. Bichhwal SHO Naresh Kumar Nirwan said the incident occurred on Tuesday night when the prisoners – Mohammad Sameer, Afrid Khan and Saleh Mohammad – returned from jail hospital. While the Jailor Suryanarayan Soni was on patrol, the three prisoners attacked him over some issue. Following this, other prisoners and prison guards intervened, the SHO said.

“The jail administration has registered a case against the three under trial prisoners. Further investigation is underway," he said. PTI AG HIG HIG