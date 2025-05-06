Rajasthan: Thunderstorm batters Banswara; turbulent weather likely in Udaipur, Kota

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Banswara district was lashed by a thunderstorm on Monday night, uprooting several trees and electric poles and disrupting the electricity supply.

According to the Met department said, the thunderstorm occurred due to a circulation system.

District collector Inderjeet Singh Yadav reviewed the damage and directed officials to start relief work.

In the neighbouring district of Pali, four empty shipping containers fell from a moving freight train due to heavy winds.

A railway police officer assured that no one was injured, and the containers were shifted to the side of the track.

Meanwhile, the Met department said that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms was recorded in other parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours.

Maximum rainfall of 56 mm was recorded in Vallabhnagar, Udaipur, according to a Met official.

The temperatures during the day were also below normal at several places in the state.

According to the observations recorded at 8:30 am on Tuesday, the average humidity was recorded between 30 to 80 per cent in most parts of the state.

The department has predicted strong thunderstorms and heavy rain at isolated places in Udaipur and Kota divisions in the next two to three days.

On Tuesday, there are chances of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at some places in the Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions.

Similar weather conditions are likely to continue in the south-eastern and western parts of the state for the next four to five days, the official further informed.

There will be a decrease in storm and rain activities from May 12, and the temperature may increase by about 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.