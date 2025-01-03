Rajasthan: Tiger tranquillised, rescued after it attacked 3 people in Dausa

Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) A male tiger (ST-2402), which strayed out of Sariska Tiger Reserve and injured three people in Rajasthan's Dausa district was tranquillised and rescued on Friday, officials said.

The tiger was located late Thursday in Raini of Alwar district, after the owner of a farm house informed the forest team that the big cat was in his kitchen, they said.

Two teams from Sariska and Ranthambore reached the spot early Friday and tranquillised the tiger, District Forest Officer (DFO) Abhimanyu Sahran said.

The kitchen of the farm house was open so it was easy to tranquilise the tiger from the vehicle itself, he said.

The tiger was later transported to Sariska in a gypsy and will remain under observation before a decision is made on its release back into the wild, the officer said.

The tiger had entered Mahukhurd village of Dausa district from Sariska on January 1, where it first injured three people. It also attacked the vehicle of two forest workers attempting to tranquillise it. The workers escaped unhurt, he said. PTI AG OZ OZ