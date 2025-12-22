Rajasthan: Tigress airlifted from MP's Pench to boost genetic diversity

Bundi, Dec 22 ( PTI) A three-year-old tigress from Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve was airlifted to Rajasthan in an inter-state aerial relocation aimed at boosting genetic diversity and strengthening tiger conservation efforts in the state.

The tigress, identified as PN-224, was flown to Jaipur in an Army MI-17 helicopter and landed in Jaipur on Sunday night. She was later transported by road to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi district and released in an enclosure on Monday morning, officials said.

Officials termed it a significant milestone in conservation. The helicopter journey lasted around two and a half hours.

Earlier, forest teams in Pench located the tigress resting under dense cover and tranquillised her under veterinary supervision. A health assessment found her temperature, heartbeat and respiration normal, officials said.

She was airlifted at 4.55 pm and brought to Jaipur due to security considerations before being shifted onward to Ramgarh, where she will initially be kept in the Bajalia enclosure.

"Her health is being continuously monitored," officials said, adding that preparations for the relocation had been underway for weeks.