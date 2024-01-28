Rajasthan to adopt Maharashtra model to supply electricity to farmers during daytime

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Rajasthan will adopt the Maharashtra model to supply electricity to the farmers during the day by promoting solar energy production and improving the power distribution system, an official statement on Sunday said.

A team of officials from the Energy department will soon visit Maharashtra and study the policy changes made in this direction by the government there and the successful results achieved through them and will also discuss about implementing them here as per the geographical conditions of Rajasthan," the statement said.

Minister of State for Energy (Independent Charge) Hiralal Nagar had met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai earlier in this regard.

Principal Secretary Energy, Government of Maharashtra, Abha Shukla, was also present during the meeting.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Nagar recently met Union New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh, who had suggested him to adopt the Maharashtra government's model towards reducing dependence on traditional sources of energy. PTI AG AS AS