Rajasthan to digitize land records in 10 municipalities under 'Naksha' project

Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) The land records in 10 municipalities of Rajasthan will be digitized through digital mapping using drone surveys under the nationwide 'Naksha' project, officials said on Monday.

The project, launched under the 'Digital India Land Record Modernization' program, will commence on February 18, with Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra inaugurating the state-level program, an official statement said.

The state government has selected Bhiwadi, Kishangarh, Beawar, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer, Pushkar, Bagru, Behror, Nawalgarh, and Nathdwara for the initiative, the statement said.

The project aims to create digital records of land rights, ensuring transparency and ease in accessing land-related information, it added.

Local Bodies Department Director Indrajeet Singh said the initiative would provide a new direction to urban development by enabling accurate property demarcation, digital land records, and online access to property ownership details.

It is also expected to help reduce land disputes and streamline urban planning.

The national-level launch of the project will be conducted by Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Chandrashekhar Pemmasani, the statement said.