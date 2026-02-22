Rajasthan to experience dry weather in coming week: MeT

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Most parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness dry weather over the next week, the Meteorological Centre here said on Sunday. According to the MeT department, there is a strong possibility of dry conditions prevailing across the state during the coming week. However, partial cloud cover is expected in the south-eastern parts of the state on February 23 and 24, though the weather will remain mainly dry.

The department said that both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours. Fatehpur recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 8.9 degrees Celsius, while most cities reported minimum temperatures above 10 degrees. The state capital, Jaipur, recorded a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. The Meteorological Centre said that no major weather system is likely to affect the state in the immediate future.