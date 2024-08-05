Rajasthan to form committee to weed-out encroachment on govt land in Jaipur: Minister tells assembly

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) A high-level committee will be formed to take action in cases of encroachment on government land in Jaipur city, Minister of State for Urban Development Jhabar Singh Kharra said in the Rajasthan assembly on Monday.

Kharra was responding to a question raised by Jaipur city MLA Balmukund Acharya through an attention motion in this regard during the Zero Hour.

The minister said the committee will be formed and strict action will be taken against encroachment on various government lands in Jaipur city.

He said that the chief vigilance commissioner of the state and the additional chief secretary of the Home Department will form the committee under their supervision to investigate this matter.

This committee will identify the encroachments and investigate the construction against the rules in two months and submit a report of the guilty officers, on the basis of which encroachment and illegal construction will be removed as well as appropriate action will be taken against the guilty officers.

The minister said that the patwari posted in the patwar circle of Jaisinghpura Khor for about 18 years, who gets the leases issued in connivance with various housing cooperative societies and gets the land encroached and does not send its report to his higher officer, will be suspended with immediate effect and a new patwari will be posted there. PTI AG NB NB