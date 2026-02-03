Rajasthan to hire EVMs from Madhya Pradesh to conduct local body polls

Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Rajasthan will hire electronic voting machines from Madhya Pradesh to conduct local body elections in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

An additional MoU regarding the availability of EVMs has been signed between the state election commissions of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh said.

Under the MoU, the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission will provide 30,000 control units and 60,000 ballot units to Rajasthan on a rental basis for use in urban local body and Panchayati Raj elections, he said.

All conditions related to the supply, use, maintenance, security and return of the EVMs will be ensured in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, he said.

Singh also said the agreement is an extension of an earlier understanding between the two commissions on the availability and use of EVMs.

Arrangements for security, transportation, storage and operation of the EVMs will be ensured as per the prescribed protocols, the poll official said, adding that technical testing (first-level checking), repairs and necessary technical support for the machines will be provided by the authorised engineers of Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), Hyderabad. PTI AG ARI