Rajasthan to hold annual spice conclave, boost trade and processing: CM

Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the state will organise a spice conclave every year to boost the production, processing and trade of spices, for which Rajasthan is globally known.

Addressing the Rajasthan Spice Conclave–2025 at Birla Auditorium here, Sharma said a committee will also be set up to create new opportunities for spice growers and traders through a global platform.

"Rajasthan is not only a leading centre for spice production and trade but also renowned worldwide for its rich tradition in spices. The conclave will give a new direction and momentum to our spice industry," the chief minister said.

Highlighting the Centre's 'Vocal for Local' initiative, Sharma said it has strengthened the spice industry. He said eight incubation centres are being set up in the state to provide facilities such as testing, grading, cold storage and processing, enabling farmers to get better prices for their products.

The chief minister also announced that a Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet will be organised early next year to attract investment and promote modern technology in agri-processing.

He added that under the state's agri-processing, agribusiness and agri-export policies, 1,497 agriculture-based units have been given grants worth about Rs 630 crore, while Rs 3,504 crore has been invested in related industries.

A documentary film on spice processing and exports was screened on the occasion. Earlier, the chief minister visited the exhibition and interacted with women at the stalls.

Cooperation Minister Gautam Kumar Dak, Agriculture Secretary Rajan Vishal, farmers, spice traders and experts were also present at the programme.