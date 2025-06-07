Rajasthan to implement queue management system in all govt medical college hospitals

Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) A modern 'queue management system' is being introduced across hospitals affiliated to medical colleges in Rajasthan to ease the process of patient registration and reduce waiting times, officials said on Saturday.

After successful implementation of the system on a pilot basis at Jaipuria and Kanwatia hospitals in Jaipur, the initiative will now be expanded to other hospitals across the state, an official statement said.

Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar visited both hospitals on Saturday to inspect the functioning of the new system. He observed the patient registration process at OPD counters and interacted with doctors and patients to gather feedback.

Kumar said preparations are underway to implement the system at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital, where work is progressing at full pace.

Superintendents of other hospitals affiliated with Sawai Man Singh Medical College also visited Jaipuria Hospital to review the system, and it will be rolled out in their facilities soon, the statement added.