Rajasthan to launch 'Panch Gaurav' initiative on first anniversary of BJP govt

Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will start 'Panch-Gaurav' programme in all districts to lay special focus on one crop, botanical species, product, tourist spot and sport in every district.

A government spokesperson said on the instructions of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, a new programme to promote 'Panch-Gaurav' is being started on the first anniversary of the state government falling on December 15. It aims at promoting holistic development of all the districts of the state.

The nodal agency for focus areas will be respective department of the state government.