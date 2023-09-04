Rajasthan to set up Centre of Excellence in Panchakarma

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will establish a Centre of Excellence in Panchakarma at Chaksu in Jaipur Rural District.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has granted financial approval of Rs 40 crore for the centre. According to a government statement, its establishment will enable it to work with more excellence in the field of Panchakarma.

The chief minister had announced to open a Centre of Excellence in Panchakarma in Chaksu in the budget year 2023-24. In the past, the state government has also approved the operation of the International Centre of Excellence in Panchakarma in Jodhpur. PTI AG CK