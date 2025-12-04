Rajasthan to tighten monitoring of medical colleges, hospitals: Health minister

Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Rajasthan will introduce measures for stricter monitoring of health services in all medical college-affiliated hospitals, with principals and superintendents to undergo regular performance reviews, and be held accountable for lapses, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said on Thursday.

Chairing a review meeting of the medical education department, Khinvsar said public health was a sensitive area and warned that negligence at any level would invite strict action.

He also directed hospitals to immediately flag staff shortages but ensure that no service is disrupted.

The health minister stressed improved cleanliness, security and maintenance in hospitals, and asked major facilities to set up food courts so that patients' families could access affordable meals. Inspections will soon be carried out in mission mode, he added.

Medical Education Secretary Gayatri Rathore cautioned hospitals against unnecessary referrals to large facilities such as the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College and JK Lone Hospital, saying many smaller hospitals were under-utilising available services. She urged doctors to focus on patient sensitivity as well as research.

Medical Education Commissioner Naresh Goyal asked officials to work with long-term improvement targets. Senior officials, including college principals and superintendents, attended the meeting.