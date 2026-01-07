Rajasthan: Tourist vehicles inside Ranthambore National Park ordered to install dashcams

Jaipur, Jan 7 (PTI) All tourist vehicles operating in the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur will now be required to install dashboard cameras, an order issued on Wednesday said.

The order issued by the Forest Department aims to curb irregularities during safaris.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Tourism) Sanjeev Sharma said that in compliance with the directions of the chief wildlife warden, owners of all gypsies and canters have been instructed to install dashboard cameras to prevent vehicles from going too close to tigers.

According to the order, all tourist vehicles must install the cameras within one month, and vehicles that fail to comply will not be allowed to enter the park area.

The vehicle owners must inform the tourism office after installing the cameras, and action will be taken against those who violate the order.

There are currently 567 tourist vehicles operating in Ranthambore, including 269 gypsies and 298 canters, he said.