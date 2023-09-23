Rajasthan: Tractor runs over, kills 2 in village in Kota, sends 1 to hospital

Kota (RJ) Sep 23 (PTI) Two youths were killed on the spot while a third was injured critically after the bike they were on was hit by a tractor in Rajlawata village, police said Saturday.

Advertisment

The two died in the incident were identified as Jitu Dhakad, 20, and Shintu Dhakad, 21, both cousins, and residents of Rajlawata village, police said.

The two were going to drop their friend Sanwaria, 21, of nearby village to his home on a motorcycle on Friday when a tractor hit their bike around 9 pm, Nainwan Police Station SHO Subash Katara said.

The tractor driver decamped after the incident, he said.

The three were rushed to a hospital in Nainwan, where Jitu and Shintu were declared brought dead while Sanwaria, who was critically injured, was referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur, where he is currently under treatment, the SHO said.

Police handed over the bodies to their family members after post mortem on Saturday morning and lodged a case against tractor driver, he said. PTI COR VN VN