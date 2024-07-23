National

Rajasthan: Train accident averted after iron rods found on railway track

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
A major train accident was averted near Dungarpur in Rajasthan on Sunday night when a loco pilot spotted iron rods placed on the railway tracks

A major train accident was averted near Dungarpur in Rajasthan on Sunday night when a loco pilot spotted iron rods placed on the railway tracks

Jaipur: A potential train accident was averted in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan after a loco pilot spotted iron rods on the track, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night shortly after the Asarva-Jaipur Express train left Dungarpur station.

The train departed at around 11 pm after four km, the loco pilot spotted the rods on the track and applied brakes. The train stopped just before the rods, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dungarpur Rajkumar Rajora said a case has been registered against unidentified people and the matter is being investigated.

He said there were six iron rods on the track. 

Indian railways Rajasthan train accident
Subscribe