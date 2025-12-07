Rajasthan: Trapped leopard dies under mysterious circumstances

Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) A leopard that was trapped in a room following an attack on a minor boy died allegedly under mysterious circumstances in the Banswara district of Rajasthan on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in a village under the Kalinjara police station area.

According to the police, 15-year-old Shantilal was sitting outside his house when the leopard suddenly attacked him, leaving him injured. Hearing his screams, family members rushed to his aid, prompting the leopard to flee into a nearby house.

Villagers immediately closed the door from the outside, trapping the animal inside the room.

A team from the forest department arrived on the scene, and officials noted that the leopard did not seem to be in normal condition.

"Before the rescue operation could begin, the animal vomited inside the room and died shortly after. No external injury marks were found on its body," the police said.

The carcass has been sent for post-mortem, officials said, adding that the cause of death will be ascertained only after the report is received. PTI SDA MPL MPL