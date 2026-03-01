Rajasthan travel fair set to be held on Berlin this week

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Rajasthan is set to showcase its key tourism destinations at the international travel and trade fair to be held in Berlin from March 3 to 5.

With the theme "From Desert to Rhine", Rajasthan Tourism will present its living heritage, diverse landscapes and sustainable tourism initiatives before global stakeholders.

Tourism Commissioner Rukmani Riar, who will lead the delegation, said the state recorded around 19.45 lakhs foreign tourist visits in 2025. Of these, around 5.75 lakh arrivals were from 25 major European countries, accounting for nearly 29.6 per cent of total foreign tourists.

Germany ranked third with 82,703 visits, after the United Kingdom and France, she said.

She said Rajasthan's offerings range from the Thar desert to wildlife destinations like Ranthambore National Park.

Riar said desert safaris, traditional handicrafts, folk festivals and heritage hospitality attract a large number of European travellers seeking authentic and experience-based tourism.

"The state is also going to highlight its sustainable initiatives, including eco-camps, community homestays and green energy projects, including Bhadla Solar Park," she said.

At the trade fair, the Rajasthan delegation will hold business-to-business meetings with European tour operators, promote experiential and cultural tourism and introduce new circuits and travel packages aimed at strengthening its presence in the German and wider European market. PTI SDA DV DV